Knocked Loose Announce 2022 U.S. Tour With Movements, Kublai Khan + Koyo
Knocked Loose will have a massive year on the road in 2022. The band just announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates this spring on top of their European dates this winter and summer.
The hardcore torchbearers will be celebrating the release of their A Tear in the Fabric of Life EP, which can be streamed right now and will come out in stores Dec. 17 via Pure Noise. The band even made a short animated film for the EP in conjunction with Magnus Jonsson.
Knocked Loose "A Tear in the Fabric of Life" (Animated Film & New EP)
A Tear in the Fabric of Life expands on the themes within Knocked Loose’s smash 2019 full-length A Different Shade of Blue. The band took some rare time off from the road when COVID-19 struck, sequestering themselves in Kentucky, then Tennessee, with a new and conceptual EP in the can.
Knocked Loose will take Movements, Kublai Khan and Koyo on the road with them in the U.S., beginning March 31 in Nashville and finishing up May 8 in Long Island, N.Y. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 10 at 10AM local time. Click here to grab your passes.
Knocked Loose European Winter Tour Dates:
Feb. 03 - Köln, DE @ Essigfabrik
Feb. 04 - Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage
Feb. 05 - Dordrecht, NL @ Bibelot
Feb. 06 - Paris, FR @ Gibus
Feb. 07 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
Feb. 08 - Cardiff, UK @ Plas
Feb. 09 - Sheffield, UK @ Corporation
Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
Feb. 11 - Wolverhampton, UK @ KK Steelmill
Feb. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Becketts
Feb. 13 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
Feb. 14 - Hasselt, BE @ Muziekodroom
Feb. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
Feb. 16 - Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller
Feb. 17 - Warsaw, PL @ February Proxima
Feb. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Astra
Feb. 19 - Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof
Feb. 20 - Prague, CR @ Lucerna Music Bar
Feb. 21 - Krakow, PL @ Hol
Feb. 22 - Vienna, AT @ Arena
Feb. 23 - Milan (Mezzago), IT @ Bloom
Feb. 24 - Fribourg, SH @ Fri-Son
Feb. 25 - Lindau, DE @ Club Vaudeville
Feb. 26 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof
Feb. 27 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
U.S. Tour Dates with Movements, Kublai Khan + Koyo
Mar. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl ~
Apr. 01 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Apr. 02 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Apr. 03 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Athenaeum
Apr. 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
Apr. 06 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Apr. 07 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa
Apr. 08 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
Apr. 10 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
Apr. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Apr. 15 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's
Apr. 16 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theater
Apr. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall
Apr. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Apr. 20 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
Apr. 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA
Apr. 24 - Pomona, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Apr. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Apr. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Apr. 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
Apr. 29 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II
Apr. 30 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center
May 01 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
May 03 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
May 04 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
May 05 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall
May 06 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
May 07 - New Haven, Conn. @ College Street Music Hall
May 08 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
European Summer Tour Dates:
June 18 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
June 24 - 26 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak
June 24 - 26 - Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force 2022
June 25 - Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air Festival 2022
July 02 - Munster, DE & Leper, BE @ Vainstream Rockfest & Leper Fest
July 03 - Vivero, ES @ Resurrection Fest 2022
July 07 - Veike Mezirici, CZ @ Fatjfest
July 09 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000Trees