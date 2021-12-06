Knocked Loose will have a massive year on the road in 2022. The band just announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates this spring on top of their European dates this winter and summer.

The hardcore torchbearers will be celebrating the release of their A Tear in the Fabric of Life EP, which can be streamed right now and will come out in stores Dec. 17 via Pure Noise. The band even made a short animated film for the EP in conjunction with Magnus Jonsson.

Knocked Loose "A Tear in the Fabric of Life" (Animated Film & New EP)

A Tear in the Fabric of Life expands on the themes within Knocked Loose’s smash 2019 full-length A Different Shade of Blue. The band took some rare time off from the road when COVID-19 struck, sequestering themselves in Kentucky, then Tennessee, with a new and conceptual EP in the can.

Knocked Loose will take Movements, Kublai Khan and Koyo on the road with them in the U.S., beginning March 31 in Nashville and finishing up May 8 in Long Island, N.Y. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 10 at 10AM local time. Click here to grab your passes.

Knocked Loose European Winter Tour Dates:

Feb. 03 - Köln, DE @ Essigfabrik

Feb. 04 - Saarbrücken, DE @ Garage

Feb. 05 - Dordrecht, NL @ Bibelot

Feb. 06 - Paris, FR @ Gibus

Feb. 07 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

Feb. 08 - Cardiff, UK @ Plas

Feb. 09 - Sheffield, UK @ Corporation

Feb. 10 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Feb. 11 - Wolverhampton, UK @ KK Steelmill

Feb. 12 - Leeds, UK @ Becketts

Feb. 13 - Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

Feb. 14 - Hasselt, BE @ Muziekodroom

Feb. 15 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

Feb. 16 - Leipzig, DE @ Felsenkeller

Feb. 17 - Warsaw, PL @ February Proxima

Feb. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Astra

Feb. 19 - Schweinfurt, DE @ Stattbahnhof

Feb. 20 - Prague, CR @ Lucerna Music Bar

Feb. 21 - Krakow, PL @ Hol

Feb. 22 - Vienna, AT @ Arena

Feb. 23 - Milan (Mezzago), IT @ Bloom

Feb. 24 - Fribourg, SH @ Fri-Son

Feb. 25 - Lindau, DE @ Club Vaudeville

Feb. 26 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

Feb. 27 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

U.S. Tour Dates with Movements, Kublai Khan + Koyo

Mar. 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl ~

Apr. 01 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Apr. 02 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Apr. 03 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Athenaeum

Apr. 05 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage

Apr. 06 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Apr. 07 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Apr. 08 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

Apr. 10 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Apr. 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Apr. 15 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Apr. 16 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Ridglea Theater

Apr. 17 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Beer City Music Hall

Apr. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Apr. 20 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

Apr. 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

Apr. 24 - Pomona, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Apr. 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Apr. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Apr. 28 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

Apr. 29 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave II

Apr. 30 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center

May 01 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

May 03 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

May 04 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

May 05 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

May 06 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 07 - New Haven, Conn. @ College Street Music Hall

May 08 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

European Summer Tour Dates:

June 18 - Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

June 24 - 26 - Manchester, UK @ Outbreak

June 24 - 26 - Grafenhainichen, DE @ Full Force 2022

June 25 - Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air Festival 2022

July 02 - Munster, DE & Leper, BE @ Vainstream Rockfest & Leper Fest

July 03 - Vivero, ES @ Resurrection Fest 2022

July 07 - Veike Mezirici, CZ @ Fatjfest

July 09 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000Trees