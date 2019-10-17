Knocked Loose are releasing a t-shirt to benefit victims of domestic violence. Offered for Domestic Violence Awareness month, al proceeds will be donated to Kentucky’s Center for Women and Families.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 37.5 percent of Kentucky women and 31 percent of Kentucky men “experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or rape in their lifetimes. Having achieved the biggest year of their career in 2019, Knocked Loose are giving back to their home state in a big way.

The shirt, which retails for $18, features a rose on the front with the words “I hope you find your way.” The back of the shirt shares the statistic, “On average in the United States, 24 people per minute are victims of physical violence or stalking by and intimate partner. More than 12 million women and men over the course of a year.”

“For a very limited time (until 10/29) we will have these shirts for preorder on our website,” Knocked Loose write. “A reminder that there are survivors and victims with voices that need to be heard. All proceeds will be donated to help survivors of domestic abuse at Kentucky’s Center for Women and Families in memory of Tiffany Tomerlin. #Lovedoesnthurt."

Tiffany Tomberlin lost her life in 2018, in a murder-suicide committed by an ex-boyfriend.

To pre-order the shirt, head to Knocked Loose’s All In Merch page.