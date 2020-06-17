This Korn + Avril Lavigne Mashup Is a Nostalgic Fan’s Dream

Our favorite mashup mastermind William Maranci has struck gold once again. This time, his creation was a combination of Korn's "Coming Undone" and Avril Lavigne's "Complicated."

The song features the musical element of "Coming Undone" with Lavigne's vocals on top. "Complicated" is from the pop-rock singer's 2002 debut album Let Go and the Korn song is from their 2005 album See You on the Other Side, making this mashup an early-2000s dream — or nightmare, whichever way you want to look at it.

It's not Lavigne's first rodeo with guitars, but it's definitely the heaviest she's ever sounded. Listen to the song below.

The YouTuber behind this has basically cemented himself as a creative genius, especially throughout the quarantine. With 174,000 subscribers, he's done mashups of songs with Metallica, Slipknot, System of a Down, Papa Roach, Radiohead, Dragonforce... you name it, and he's probably done it. Mashups don't always hit their mark, but this guy's got an ear for combinations that usually end up working pretty well. Bravo!

Korn + Avril Lavigne Mashup