Korn Release Apocalyptic New Video for ‘Finally Free’

Korn have teamed up with the online game World of Tanks Blitz for their latest music video for the song "Finally Free." The video marks the launch of the game's new Halloween mode titled Burning Games.

The cinematic video follows protagonist Captain, a huge Korn fan, as he explores the apocalyptic world around him and battles his way through crowds to make it to the Korn show. The storyline alternates with cutscenes of Korn performing the song atop an incredibly high structure in the same desert-like atmosphere.

Check out the video below.

The collaboration between Korn and World of Tanks Blitz goes further than the video, though. From Oct. 16 through the 24, fans and gamers can partake in the Convergence event, in which players can complete puzzles and challenges to win prizes from the band.

“I really like World of Tanks Blitz. It’s true to the era, there are a lot of great tanks in there, and you don’t just jump in and start shooting,” frontman Jonathan Davis enthused of the game. “I think there is a connection between rock and video games because video games are intense and rock ’n’ roll music is intense. It seems like they have always gone hand in hand.”