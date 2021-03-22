Korn, Foo Fighters, Ghost Members + More Contribute Items for Roadie Relief Auction

Rock memorabilia collectors, listen up, as some of your favorite rock bands are contributing items to raise funds for the Roadie Relief organization. In this time of need, members of Foo Fighters, Korn, Faith No More, 311, KISS, Ghost, Fever 333 and Bon Jovi are among those chipping in to lend a helping hand.

During the pandemic, the Roadie Relief organization has done its best to help provide funding for live crew workers who have been out of work during touring shutdown. Their latest fundraiser includes an auction set up in coordination with 32 Auctions that will help provide for those in need.

This new auction is currently live and will remain so through April 14. Some of the items on the block include a KISS Tommy Thayer signed Epiphone Les Paul guitar, a Phil X (Bon Jovi) Gibson Les Paul Jr., a piano black Taylor Hawkins Gretsch drum kit used at Wembley Stadium along with a Foo Fighters laminate, a signed Hagstrom Phantom guitar from Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV, five different Faith No More bundles that include signed posters, guitar picks and an after show pass, 311 signed posters and a 30-minute Zoom chat with P-Nut, a Ray Luzier signed Korn snare drum, an Aric Improta signed Fever 333 drum head and plenty more.

"Before I became the lead guitarist for KISS almost 20 years ago, I worked behind the scenes with Kiss on and off the road. I have a unique perspective and appreciation for how hard our crew works day in and day out. I've been there," said Tommy Thayer.

Korn's Ray Luzier stated, "Everyone knows that the musician community has suffered. When we get done with a tour, I know that our crew is getting ready to head out on another tour, already. They spend 10-11 months on the road, this is their and their families' livelihoods. I know these families are hurting. I had donated some drumsticks and other items in the past, but decided that, this time, I wanted it to be something special and selected a unique hardshell snare case created by Michael Berg of Humes & Berg and a snare drum that I used on The David Lee Roth Band 2004 tour. Hopefully, this helps the crews and gets the fans inspired to help build our industry back up."

311's P-Nut adds, "I’ve been a touring musician for over 28 years and roadies have made it possibly at every step of my career. Roadies are free spirits who solve a myriad of problems daily while out on the road. I donated cause I love talking to awesome people and I thought it could motivate our audience to dig deep and help our industry get back on its feet."

You'll also find items from Rage Against the Machine, Queen + Adam Lambert, Metallica, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, Avenged Sevenfold and a wealth of live performance photos featuring Lemmy, Ozzy Osbourne, Keith Flint, Axl Rose, Cardinal Copia and more.

To check out the Roadie Relief auction, head here. And donations may also be made to the Roadie Relief organization via their GoFundMe campaign.

Roadie Relief Auction Items