Slipknot, Korn, Green Day + More Featured in 3-Day Concert Stream

With the touring world at a standstill, Warner Music Group has decided to call upon their artists to help keep us entertained, all while raising money for the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. They're planning a three-day streaming music event dubbed PlayOnFest that will stream concerts beginning this Friday (April 24) at 12N ET for 72 hours straight, wrapping on April 26.

As such, Warner will feature some of the top acts in music, with Korn, Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Panic! at the Disco, Slipknot, Weezer, Kaleo, Royal Blood, Paramore, Gary Clark Jr., Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Janelle Monae, Portugal. The Man, David Guetta, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert and more scheduled for the weekend.

The event will feature recorded concerts taking place at some of the biggest stages in the world, as well as some unique performances as well. The fun starts with rap legend LL Cool J kicking things off at 12N ET on Friday. The entire run of shows can be viewed via Songkick's YouTube Channel.

While the shows aren't live, you can embrace the spirit of the event by picking up merchandise. Warner Music Group has launched a pre-sale of exclusive PlayOn Fest merch, with all the proceeds going to the Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is helping the World Health Organization's efforts.

For Korn, fans will get to see their 2019 performance shot inside a living art installation while celebrating the release of their most recent record, The Nothing. Green Day's set comes from an MTV World Stage Seville performance that took place during the 2019 EMAs. Panic! At the Disco fans can revisit the group's 2019 O2 Arena set that was captured in London, while Twenty One Pilots bring plenty of energy to the table with their closing headline set at 2019's Lollapalooza Brazil. Head here for the full lineup and check out a trailer for the event below.

PlayOn Fest Trailer

Warner Music Group