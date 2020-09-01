Korn’s Munky Raising Disability Awareness as Guest in ‘Prosthetic’ Video

Korn's association with The Mendenhall Experiment continues with guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer turning up in the video for the song "Prosthetic."

Brandon Mendenhall, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, has overcome the neurological condition to become a respected musician and his story was previously told in the award-winning documentary Mind Over Matter, which was helmed by filmmaker and Korn videographer Sebastien Paquet.

The new video finds Munky jamming with Mendenhall's band as they rock out the song "Prosthetic" from their self-titled EP. Mendenhall told Metal Hammer, who premiered the video, “Working alongside my hero, James ‘Munky’ Shaffer from Korn, to create ‘Prosthetic’ was a dream come true. It was also one of the scariest ‘sink or swim’ moments of my career, and in the end, I feel like it is a testament to how far I’ve come as a musician."

He adds, "It was also great working as a band with our vocalist Mario Valadez to craft a lyrical landscape that not only tells the story of my journey, but also makes ‘Prosthetic’ an anthem against discrimination. Reminding us all that no matter what divisions in life we may face, we are not alone and we’ll get through them together.”

Munky stated, “[He] is a big inspiration, not only for myself but it should be for lots of people that not only want to get into music, but that want to follow their dreams in anything.”

The Mendenhall Experiment issued their self-titled EP in 2017 and are currently at work on the follow-up album, Against All Odds, that is expected to arrive in 2021.

Check out the video below and watch the documentary Mind Over Matter via Amazon Prime.

The Mendenhall Experiment (featuring Munky), "Prosthetic"