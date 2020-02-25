Courtney Love shared an emotional remembrance of her late husband, Kurt Cobain, on Monday (Feb. 24).

The date represented the rockstar pair's 28th wedding anniversary, and Love displayed a vintage photo of the nuptials on Instagram. As grunge fans are likely aware, the Hole songstress married the Nirvana icon on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii, Feb. 24, 1992. Cobain died two years later from suicide.

In the open letter, Love remembered Cobain as "an angel. I thank him for looking out for me."

Elsewhere in the screed, she recalled feeling "deeply delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was" to be marrying the Nirvana frontman.

Love continued that "many parts of the last 28 years have been torturous [and] chaotic" before briefly summarizing her survival. "But between Kurt's strange amazing divinity, and the honor of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety. Of a higher power and of love, and of empathy, I'm here now."

Earlier this month, the Hole frontwoman reported that she was 18 months sober. She echoed that commitment in Monday's tribute to Cobain.

That night, Love said she "spoke to [her] sponsor" and performed other activities including lighting some candles before going to dinner with a friend. "The closest I have to another one," she added.

But that apparently couldn't stop the trip down memory lane. "28 years ago, we got married in Honolulu," she remembered of Cobain.

"I see him on the shore," Love concluded. "Rocking in the free world. My husband."