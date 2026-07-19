L7 Bassist Jennifer Finch Has Died at 59

The members have L7 have shared the news that bassist Jennifer Finch has died at the age of 59.

In an Instagram post, the group shared, "With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today. She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide. We love you Jennifer."

The band also issued another public statement , adding, “We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever. Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.”

Jennifer Finch, A History

Finch was one of the long-running trio of L7 members that started with the group in 1987. Alongside Donita Sparks and Suzi Gardner, they were part of seven studio albums. The self-titled 1988 set was their debut, but the band hit their peak with 1992's Bricks Are Heavy featuring their biggest hit "Pretend We're Dead" and 1994's follow-up Hungry for Stink.

Finch exited the band in 1996, but she would return in 2014 and had been part of reunion activities until recently stepping away from touring to receive treatment for her brain cancer diagnosis.

Upon making the decision to step away from touring, Finch insisted the band continue on with what was planned to be their final tour.

READ MORE: Best Cover Songs By 13 Big Grunge Era Bands

“We are all devastated by the news and are surrounding her with love, protecting her privacy and dignity, while helping raise the resources she urgently needs for the care ahead,”said bandmate Donita Sparks shared at the time, “Jennifer is family, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years."

See other rockers we've lost in 2026 in the gallery below.