We have sad news to report as Willy "Lange" Langenhuizen, bass player of San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal bands Lääz Rockit and Dublin Death Patrol, has died. The musician passed away on Oct. 23 after being injured in a motorcycle accident. He was 57 years old.

Michael Coons, vocalist for Lääz Rockit took to Facebook to share the news with fans writing: "In shock… the important thing is to honor Willy and his family at this time. I will get back to all of you when I'm able to… too difficult right now to do so, please understand."

According to Blabbermouth, Testament frontman Chuck Billy -- who formed Dublin Death Patrol with "Lange" -- released the following statement: "Today I lost my best friend. Willy, you have always been the person in my life that has been there for me and I love you for that. I will alway have you in my heart and soul and treasure all the great times we had with you and Kelly in this life. Until we see each other again on the other side and have a great reunion. You rest in peace, my friend."

Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel posted on Instagram to honor Langenhuizen writing: "We lost a Dublin legend in shocking fashion. Willy Langenhuizen was taken from his loving family and our town is left with a huge void. One of the nicest, most caring and friendly dudes. Will was someone I looked up to and respected, especially in my early years of playing, as he was already in established bands playing clubs. That helped introduce me into a scene that would become my life. Watching and meeting Slayer as the opener for Willy's band Lääz Rockit. After Lars [Ulrich, Metallica drummer] ripped on Lääz on Rampage Radio, Will waged war on Metallica, claiming the Dublin Death Patrol doesn't f-ck around. Pretty sure Lars called for a truce and then later [Willy] almost got the bass gig after Cliff [Burton] died! I played in a few City Hoops leagues with him and he hated to lose, played hard and shot lights out from downtown. Same with golf — dude was a natural." He concludes by sending his condolences to Langenhuizen's family and writes, "Goodbye, Willy. Thank you and rest in peace."

Willy "Lange" Langenhuizen joined Lääz Rockit in 1983 and is featured on the bands first four albums including 1984's City's Gonna Burn and 1989 Annihilation Principal, before leaving the group. He rejoined the band in 2005 for a reunion concert in the Netherlands, which led to recording their last studio album 2008's Left For Dead.

The late bassist was a founding member of Dublin Death Patrol along with Testament frontman Chuck Billy. DDP released two studio albums 2007's DDP 4 Life and 2012's Death Sentence.