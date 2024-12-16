Did you know that Lady Gaga was once in an AC/DC video? It's okay if you don't as it's not exactly easy to spot her. The pop star and actress revealed that she appeared in the band's "Stiff Upper Lip" video as an extra before her career took off.

Lady Gaga Shares With Brian Johnson Her Past AC/DC Tie

Lady Gaga's AC/DC revelation came during a recent appearance on the Apple TV's A Carpool Karaoke Christmas Special. In it, Apple Music host Zane Lowe joined pop stars Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa in Carpool Karaoke segments that were first popularized on James Corden's Late Show on CBS.

During Gaga's segment, she opened up about her love of AC/DC. She shared with Lowe a video of her late grandmother singing the veteran rockers' "Highway to Hell" and reflecting on her grandmother's impact on her music. At that point, Lowe pulled over to grab the singer a "Christmas gift," bringing AC/DC's Brian Johnson into the vehicle as a special guest.

Gaga then told Johnson, "You wanna hear something funny? I was in the 'Stiff Upper Lip' video. I was 17 and I was an extra in the back."

Recalling the experience, Gaga stated, “I was headbanging and they were like, ‘hmmm. Don’t head bang, we want it to be modern.’ And I was like, ‘no, there’s only one move that I can do.'”

Now that you know, can you spot her? She's actually seen a few times in the video, usually in shots with Phil Rudd's drum kit involved. Revisit the video and see a couple of screenshots below.

AC/DC, "Stiff Upper Lip"

Lady Gaga as an Extra in AC/DC's "Stiff Upper Lip" Video

lady gaga in ac/dc's 'stiff upper lip' video YouTube: AC/DC loading...

