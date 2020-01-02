Lamb of God Share 2020 Teaser Video From the Studio

Lamb of God have posted a video clip teasing what is expected to be a 2020 full length album, which will serve as the successor to 2015's Sturm und Drang.

The groove metal vets announced over the summer that they had parted ways with long time drummer Chris Adler, who had abstained from touring with the band throughout most of 2018 and 2019, which included multiple tour legs on Slayer's farewell trek. In the statement, they confirmed that interim skinsman Art Cruz was now a full-time member of the band and would be joining them in pre-production for the next record.

With the hard work underway, Lamb of God recapped some of the studio sessions in a 30-second social media post. Unfortunately, for fans, there's no pieces of new music in the teaser, which, instead features a series of labored breaths as black-and-white bits of the band fade in and out.

Watch the teaser video toward the bottom of the page.

Despite the five-year drought between studio albums, Lamb of God have remained incredibly active. They completed multiple world tour legs with Slayer, cut a covers album, Legion: XX, under their former moniker, Burn the Priest, to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary and guitarist Mark Morton released Anesthetic, his star-studded debut solo album, last year.

There's more new music on the horizon from Morton, as well. The guitarist is slated to release the Ether EP this year, with the first single arriving on Jan. 10.