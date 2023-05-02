Lamb of God Add to Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

Lamb of God already had major summer tour plans and now they've added on eight additional headline tour dates for late summer. The new shows are scattered in to their already announced shows, starting with an Aug. 10 performance in Montclair, New Jersey.

The new shows will feature a wealth of support acts, including The Acacia Strain, Ice Nine Kills, Frozen Soul, Suicide Silence, The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial and Alpha Wolf playing select dates You can see who is playing what show in the tour dates below.

The new dates come as Lamb of God continue their support of their Omens album.

Tickets for the new dates will be available through a pre-sale starting today (May 2). Additional pre-sales will run through the week ahead of the general public on-sale date starting this Friday (May 5) at 10AM local time through Live Nation.

There will also be VIP and early entry option packages that will go on sale starting today (May 2). Visit the band's website for more details.

Additional previously announced summer tour dates, many of which are either festivals or appearances with Pantera, can be seen below as well.

Newly Announced Lamb of God Summer 2023 Tour

Aug. 10 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont %

Aug. 14 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory %

Aug. 18 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater @%

Aug. 21 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion %$

Aug. 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort %#

Aug. 27 – Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium %#

Aug. 30 – Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Ampitheater @% *

Sept. 11 – Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena ^ *

% With support from The Acacia Strain

@ With support from Ice Nine Kills

$ With support from Frozen Soul

# With support from Suicide Silence

^ With support from The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial and Alpha Wolf

* Not A Live Nation Date

Lamb of God 2023 tour admat

Lamb of God Additional Summer 2023 Tour Dates

May 2 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de Los Deportes

May 26-28 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Milwaukee Metal Fest

July 12 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'Ete de Quebec

July 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival

July 15 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration

July 28 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 29 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 02 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 05 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 06 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 08 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 09 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 17 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium^

Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 07 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 08 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 15 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Oct. 31-Nov. 4 - Miami, Fla. @ Headbangers Boat

Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field