Lamb of God Add to Summer 2023 U.S. Tour
Lamb of God already had major summer tour plans and now they've added on eight additional headline tour dates for late summer. The new shows are scattered in to their already announced shows, starting with an Aug. 10 performance in Montclair, New Jersey.
The new shows will feature a wealth of support acts, including The Acacia Strain, Ice Nine Kills, Frozen Soul, Suicide Silence, The Black Dahlia Murder, After the Burial and Alpha Wolf playing select dates You can see who is playing what show in the tour dates below.
The new dates come as Lamb of God continue their support of their Omens album.
Tickets for the new dates will be available through a pre-sale starting today (May 2). Additional pre-sales will run through the week ahead of the general public on-sale date starting this Friday (May 5) at 10AM local time through Live Nation.
There will also be VIP and early entry option packages that will go on sale starting today (May 2). Visit the band's website for more details.
Additional previously announced summer tour dates, many of which are either festivals or appearances with Pantera, can be seen below as well.
Newly Announced Lamb of God Summer 2023 Tour
Aug. 10 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont %
Aug. 14 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory %
Aug. 18 – Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street Amphitheater @%
Aug. 21 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Criterion %$
Aug. 25 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort %#
Aug. 27 – Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium %#
Aug. 30 – Flagstaff, Ariz. @ Pepsi Ampitheater @% *
Sept. 11 – Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena ^ *
% With support from The Acacia Strain
@ With support from Ice Nine Kills
$ With support from Frozen Soul
# With support from Suicide Silence
^ With support from The Black Dahlia Murder, After The Burial and Alpha Wolf
* Not A Live Nation Date
Lamb of God Additional Summer 2023 Tour Dates
May 2 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de Los Deportes
May 26-28 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Milwaukee Metal Fest
July 12 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'Ete de Quebec
July 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival
July 15 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration
July 28 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 29 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 02 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 05 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 06 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 08 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 09 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 12 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 15 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 17 – Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 20 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 25 – Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium^
Aug. 26 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 07 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sept. 08 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sept. 10 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Sept. 12 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 14 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 15 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 31-Nov. 4 - Miami, Fla. @ Headbangers Boat
Nov. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field