Lamb of God Address Headbangers Boat Cruise Tragedy in New Statement

Last week, it was reported that a passenger aboard Lamb of God's inaugural Headbangers Boat cruise fell overboard, and the search for him ended after nine hours. Lamb of God released a brief statement following the end of the search, but have since addressed the tragedy in a more lengthy post on social media.

On the morning of Nov. 3, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed that a 41-year-old man had gone overboard, and that a search and rescue attempt had been conducted by the United States Coast Guard. The incident happened while the boat was sailing near the Bahamas and on its way back to Miami. Sadly, the search was called off later that day, and the ship returned to Miami.

"We're deeply saddened to have learned that a member of our community was involved in a tragic incident. Sending love and light to their family and loved ones," Lamb of God initially wrote.

The band have now shared a longer statement in a post on their Instagram.

Thank you to everyone who joined us on the inaugural Headbangers Boat. It was truly one of the most special celebrations of heavy metal, bringing together artists spanning decades of music. We want to thank every single band, host, comedian, staff member and of course fan who made the trek to Miami and on-board with us. Overall, it was truly one of the most positive and fun atmospheres we've been a part of. It was shocking that a joyous occasion could so quickly turn tragic. While we don't know all of the specifics, we know every single person on that boat is part of our family, and we witnessed everyone onboard experience grief at the loss of one of our own. We couldn't have been more proud of how the metal community on board rallied together to support each other and celebrate heavy metal in the only way we know how. This music community truly is just that – a community. Thank you to Mastodon, Testament, Hatebreed, Gwar, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, Lacuna Coil, Gatecreeper, Fit For An Autopsy, Vio-lence, Malevolence, Bleed From Within, Dying Wish, Jesse Leach, Jose Mangin, Riki Rachtman, Frank Castillo, Steve Furey and everyone else involved in making this inaugural event what it was. – Lamb of God

See the post below.

