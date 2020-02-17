Lamb of God played their new song "Checkmate" live for the first time last week.

The ferocious number received its concert debut when the Virginia-based rockers descended on Chicago's House of Vans for an intimate concert Feb. 14. The studio version was revealed earlier this month alongside an accompanying music video and word of Lamb of God's upcoming eighth studio album. The self-titled affair arrives on May 8.

Watch the group perform the new song in the video down toward the bottom of this post (you can find "Checkmate" at 1:10:44 in the player). The full House of Vans concert is also available to view.

Two weeks ago, Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton said "Checkmate" brings together "all the components of the Lamb of God sound that we've been developing over the last two decades, but with the ambition and ferocity that comes with the start of a new chapter for our band."

At the House of Vans last week, Lamb of God sprinkled their usual fan favorites into the high-energy performance. See the complete setlist after the concert footage.

Lamb of God, Live at House of Vans Chicago - Feb. 14, 2020

Lamb of God, Live at House of Vans Chicago Set List - Feb. 14, 2020

"Laid to Rest"

"Now You've Got Something to Die For"

"Ruin"

"Walk With Me in Hell"

"Set to Fail"

"Hourglass"

"512"

"Ghost Walking"

"Checkmate" (Live debut)

"Descending"

"Contractor"

"Omerta" (Encore)

"Redneck" (Encore)