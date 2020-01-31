Mark Morton: Lamb of God Have Completed New Album

It's official: Lamb of God have finished their new album and the five-year wait for the successor to VII: Sturm und Drang will finally be over.

The news was confirmed by guitarist Mark Morton in an interview with Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk. Morton, who was on-air to discuss his recently released solo EP, Ether, told the DJ, "We've got new music coming soon and I really, really couldn't be more excited about it."

He expressed that there's a "fresh new energy" in Lamb of God with the addition of drummer Art Cruz, who formally replaced longtime skinsman Chris Adler following a sit-in role with the band on a number of tours in recent years.

"It's our first recordings with Art. Art's been playing drums with us now for a couple of years, but these are our first songs that we've written and recorded with him there," Morton continued, "And it's just a thrill to see these things come to life. I couldn't be happier with how the record is turning out and I'm excited for the world to hear that. There's gonna be a lot of touring around that, so we're gonna be super busy on the road."

While the guitarist did not commit to any specific date as to when Lamb of God's new record will be released, he loosely set the "first half of the year" as the target.

Morton also confirmed that he has recorded all of his guitar parts for the forthcoming release, noting, "I'm pretty sure [the other members of the band are] done with it too. I think it's been printed at this point. I think the last mixes and masters are printed."