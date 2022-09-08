Lamb of God Debut Pounding New Song ‘Grayscale’

Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale."

It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.

"'Grayscale' has just a smack you in the face, bit of hardcore feel to it," comments guitarist Willie Adler, "We had basically finished writing the record and I wrote this song thinking it won't necessarily be a Lamb song. I sent it to Josh Wilbur, our producer, to check out and he responded with 'Perfect, this is the last song we need for the record!'"

Listen to the new track further down the page.

Omens drops on Oct. 7 on Epic Records and pre-orders can be placed here. Catch Lamb of God on tour with Killswitch Engage and a rotating cast of special guests at these dates and head to this location to buy tickets.

Lamb of God, "Grayscale" Lyrics

There's a war going on inside my head

Shadows sewn of golden thread

I sip the sweetest tastes until their bitter ends

I feel the greatest love inside the worst revenge

Cold rain falls on my face and the light in my hand

I’m turning inside out, I don't know who I am

And do I want it to stop? Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

Lived through dark days, stillness in a crashing wave

Died in bright nights, fall into an angry sky

Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

In a grayscale tide There's a war going on inside of me

Questions echo endlessly

I paid a thief to steal away my one escape

I bought a broken mirror just to try and see my face

Cold winds blow from the hills, there’s eyes on my back

In sinking shifting sands, I don't know where I am Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

Lived through dark days, stillness in a crashing wave

Died in bright nights, fall into an angry sky

Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

In a grayscale tide I thought I'd know better now, the world is upside down

I thought I'd know better now, the weight is crashing down Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

Lived through dark days, stillness in a crashing wave

Died in bright nights, fall into an angry sky

Grayscale eyes slide from black to white

In a grayscale tide

Lamb of God, "Grayscale"