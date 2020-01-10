Lamb of God’s Mark Morton Releases Tender Acoustic Ballad ‘All I Had to Lose’

Mark Morton's forthcoming solo EP Ether will showcase an entirely new side of the guitarist. This five-track acoustic set features a number of guests and you can hear the first single, "All I Had to Lose," on which Sons of Texas singer Mark Morales joins in, toward the bottom of the page.

The Lamb of God guitarist keeps the song simple — there's no power ballad buildup where distortion suddenly overtakes the second chorus, leading into a heart-wrenching, electrified solo. "All I Had to Lose" is contemplative and Morales' gritty voice adds a sullen overtone to the whole thing.

"Inspired by the acoustic sets I had the opportunity to perform last spring and summer in support of Anesthetic, I began writing some new songs to reflect that more mellow vibe," said Morton of the EP. "I’m stoked with the results and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been putting together. I’ll be debuting these tunes on my upcoming U.K. acoustic tour, so you can hear them live before they’re released anywhere else!"

That three-date U.K. tour begins today (Jan. 10). See those dates here.

Other artists set to appear on the EP are Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, who sings a cover of The Black Crowes' "She Talks to Angels," Moon Tooth's John Carbone in addition to Light the Torch singer and former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones.

Ether will be out on Jan. 17 through Rise Records. Meanwhile, Lamb of God are in the studio working on their first new record since 2015's Sturm und Drang. It will be the first album from the veteran group not to feature drummer Chris Adler, who parted ways with the band last year and was replaced by touring fill-in Art Cruz, who is now a permanent member.

Mark Morton, "All I Had to Lose" Feat. Sons of Texas' Mark Morales