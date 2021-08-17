Lamb of God – Enter to Win a One-of-a-Kind Randy Blythe Action Figure

We’ve teamed up with Death by Toys to give away a one-of-a-kind Randy Blythe action figure inspired by Lamb of God’s video for “Redneck.”

Lamb of God are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their fourth studio album, Sacrament. The Pure American Metal act will release a special 15th anniversary edition of Sacrament on Aug. 20, which will include unreleased bonus live tracks recorded at House of Vans Chicago during Lamb of God’s sole 2020 concert.

The Randy Blythe action figure was created by Death by Toys owner Dan Polydoris, who specializes in limited edition collectibles from horror, cult and retro franchises. Polydoris hand made the Blythe doll from a variety of toy parts, plus some additional sculpting.

“This was a really fun project for me, and working with the band was such a privilege,” says Polydoris. “The black/purple design of the album cover is so iconic and has such a distinct feel that I definitely wanted to use it for the cardback. The birthday party from the music video is so ridiculous and over-the-top, and I wanted to capture a little of that in this toy (without getting in the way of the Randy figure). So I included a bunch of birthday party stuff as tiny accessories for him. Plus, the Happy Birthday sign is actually made from a screenshot of the music video.”

Fans have until Aug. 31 at 12 noon ET to sign up for a chance to win the action figure. You can enter now in the form below. This contest is only open to residents of the United States.

Click here to pre-order the 15th anniversary edition of Sacrament and check out the trailer for the release below.

Making Of 'Sacrament' - Trailer