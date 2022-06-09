Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Helps Out in Scientist’s TikTok Video

When you have a science question, who do you call? Most wouldn't think Lamb of God's Randy Blythe would be a good contender, but the frontman recently helped a scientist conduct an experiment in a TikTok video.

Dr. Kat, an epidemiologist, uploaded a video on TikTok discussing ventilation on airplanes. "Since I wasn't traveling anytime soon, I recruited a friend to help me answer this question," she said at the start of the clip.

The video then switched to Blythe, who introduced himself and stated his task for the project. He started outside of an airport atop a parking garage, and showed a CO2 gauge that read 519 parts per million. As he moved through various locations throughout the airport, the CO2 levels increased. Just by relocating from the parking garage to the front of the airport raised the CO2 by 60ppm, and by time he was on the security line, the meter read 803ppm.

By the time the rocker was actually sitting on the plane and the boarding had finished, that number shot up to 1966ppm. At takeoff, it rose to 2053ppm, and then it dropped back down to 1340ppm. Dr. Kat wrote captions throughout the video explaining what the numbers went, and she noted that CO2 levels decrease to an average range after takeoff because airlines use HEPA filters to clean the air inside the aircraft.

As a result of the findings, Dr. Kat urged prospective travelers to wear N95 or KN95 masks on flights because proper ventilation reduces the risk of spreading respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

Now we're going to be chanting "Randy Blythe the Science Guy" in the same melody as Bill Nye. Check out the video below.

The next time Blythe and his bandmates will travel is at the end of the month to play a set at the 2022 Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wis. They have a handful of other performances scheduled throughout the summer in Europe, and then will hit the road with Killswitch Engage in September for a North American tour in support of their upcoming new album Omens, which drops in October. Baroness, Suicide Silence, Motionless in White, Spiritbox, Animals as Leaders and Fit for an Autopsy will also join on select dates — see the full itinerary here.

