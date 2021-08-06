Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Mourns Death of His Grandmother

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe is mourning the death of his grandmother. She died yesterday (Aug. 5) at 100 years old.

Blythe's grandmother had been on hospice for almost three weeks, and he shared his visits with her in order to inspire people to spend time with their elderly loved ones. In a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram caption, he discussed how his family made her comfortable in her final days, and offered advice for those who are also dealing with a dying family member.

Read his post below.

The vocalist has shared several photos of his grandmother on his social media over the last few months, detailing her health, their relationship and family history. He's one of four grandsons that she had, in addition to a great-grandson. We send our condolences to Blythe and his loved ones. Rest in peace.

Yesterday morning, my Grandma died. It was my shift, & I’d stayed up with her until the wee hours, talking to her, singing for her, & holding her hand. Sometime around sunrise, very soon after I dozed off, she let go & peacefully slipped away. When she died, I was asleep in a chair right beside her- she did not leave this world alone, without family by her side. I woke up & saw that she was gone- I was so happy & honored to be with her until the end.

Grandma lived to be 100 & 1/2 years old. She had a good run for sure & had been ready to go for a while (she had told us as much), but her body just wouldn’t quit. She was, to put it mildly, a tough old bird- a week ago, I asked her “How are you feeling Grandma?” “Not too good,” she said, “But it could be worse.” She was in hospice for almost 3 weeks, & during those last 3 weeks I watched her body change as it finally begin to shut down. For a while, she was suffering- the nurses were magnificent, doing everything they could to minimize her pain, but a 100 year-old body just hurts. During that time, my family was present, holding her hand through rough spots & comforting her the best that we could. All of us came to her- she got to see everyone before she left.

I always posted about my visits to Grandma to encourage people to go visit their elderly loved ones, & to do it before it’s too late. Furthermore, in our modern society, we seem to have lost touch with death- way too many old folks are locked away in homes & left to die alone. So I say to you now- if your old one is dying, be there with them until the end if you can. This is the correct way.

Do not be scared. Do not look away. Help them to die well.

This is how you help an elderly person die: sit beside them & hold their hand. Tell them that you love them & are grateful for all they’ve done for you. Tell them not to worry, that you & the family are all ok. Tell them that it’s ok for them to leave, that they can go be at peace whenever they are ready. Let them know you are there, that they are not alone. Quietly fill the room with your support & love. Be patient, be kind, be present. Sit & wait.

You will not regret it.

I love you, grandma!