Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Issues Warning Ahead of Upcoming Book Tour

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has issued a warning ahead of his upcoming book tour, which kicks off next month.

In support of his forthcoming autobiography Just Beyond the Light: Making Peace with the Wars Inside Our Head, Blythe will embark on a spoken word tour and Q+A around North America during February and March. The book will be out Feb. 18 and can be pre-ordered at this location.

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

The vocalist took to his social media yesterday (Jan. 6) to address something regarding the tour, though. The statement was prompted by an email he received from someone he knows that told him they've purchased tickets to the tour for themselves and their son, whom Blythe has also met before.

"I had to reply and tell them that I am not so sure this is a good idea," the singer asserted.

Blythe explained that the tour won't just feature him reading passages from the book on a stool from a stage — he actually plans to act out and "illustrate" some of the scenarios described in it.

"Just in case any of y’all are completely unaware of my history as a human being, over the years, at times I have lived a very, ahem, 'full throttle life' — there is a VERY GOOD reason that I have been clean and sober for 14 years now. This means that some, not all, but SOME of the stories I will be telling will involve heavy, HEAVY alcohol and drug usage, as well as the batshit insane situations that occurred as a result of said substance intake," he elaborated.

READ MORE: Rockers Who've Been Sober for 10 Years or More

The frontman assured that there will be moments that are humorous, but others will have a darker feel to them, and won't necessarily be appropriate for kids.

"I’m not going to be gratuitously foul-mouthed, but I’m not a choir boy, my life hasn’t been a never-ending trip to Sunday school and we aren’t going to be sitting around a campfire at summer camp- it’s adult story telling time, y’all, so leave the kids at home."

Read the full post below. Check out the tour dates underneath, and get tickets on Blythe's website.

Randy Blythe 2025 North American Book Tour Dates

Feb. 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Feb. 21 - Harrisonburg, Va. @ The Golden Pony

Feb. 23 - Somerville, Mass. @ Arts at the Armory

Feb. 25 - Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Fairmount

Feb. 26 - Toronto, Ontario @ Red Room at The Concert Hall

Feb. 28 - Lansing, Mich. @ Grewal Hall at 224

March 01 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

March 03 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

March 04 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

March 05 - Austin, Texas @ Parish

March 07 - Denver, Colo. @ Meow Wolf

March 09 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 12 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

March 13 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

March 14 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues