Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe would have no problem living off the land should society collapse in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Indeed, the rocker says he already has the needed supplies for such a retreat "in the back of [his] truck."

That's what Blythe indicated to the Illinois Entertainer in a chat published Monday (April 13). Amid the global health crisis, the interview looks to a statement that Blythe made some seven years ago: "When the grid goes down, it's just gonna be me and my guns," the musician said at the time.

Asked about the prescience of that previous comment, Blythe added this week that "if things totally go to shit, I'm cool. In the back of my truck right now, I could totally disappear into the woods and live out there — it's not that big of a deal to me."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Lamb of God member continued on that topic.

"Well, the grid hasn't gone down," he said, "but the cracks in the system are showing. The fissures are widening, and the unsustainable nature of our ludicrous, materialistic way of life is becoming more and more apparent. And it's not just guns, because I'm not an AK-47-toting gun nut, ya know? But I am prepared. And have been for a long, long time."

Still, lest one deduce that Blythe has gone off the deep end as a doomsday prepper, fear not. Expanding on his thoughts, the musician made it clear that — while he feels "most people are just completely unprepared" for a breakdown of society as we know it — he's also looking on the bright side.

"I think it's a mistake to go into it with the Mad Max-tribalistic-everything's-going-to-turn-into-a-violent-shit-show attitude," Blythe continued. "That's a mistake. And I think if you put that sort of paradigm in your head, that's what you're gonna look for, and it's gonna find you, one way or the other. I'm a big believer in — as The Bad Brains called it — Positive Mental Attitude or PMA."

The vocalist and seasoned photographer has previously addressed the coronavirus situation. In addition, Blythe has recently toyed with the idea of running for public office in order to make a difference in the world.

Lamb of God's tenth studio album, a self-titled affair, is due out May 8. So far, it's produced the singles "Checkmate" and "Memento Mori." Earlier this week, the band announced their collaboration with Scottish brewery BrewDog for a non-alcoholic "Ghost Walker" signature beer.