Lamb of God have revealed a signature non-alcoholic craft beer, Ghost Walker, named after the metal act's 2012 song "Ghost Walking." Launched in coordination with Scottish brewery BrewDog, it's the world's first collaborative non-alcoholic beer between a musical group and a brewing company.

Beginning Tuesday (April 14), Ghost Walker beer is available for purchase at BrewDog's online store. To commemorate the occasion, Lamb of God have shared a live video of "Ghost Walking" from their February performance at House of Vans Chicago — see it down toward the bottom of this post.

A fitting inspiration for a non-alcoholic brew, "Ghost Walking" — from Lamb of God's Resolution album — was written at a time when vocalist Randy Blythe was first committing to an alcohol-free lifestyle.

The band and brewery initially planned to announce the collaboration at the start of Lamb of God's tour this spring. However, along with virtually all other live events, the trek's now postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The idea of a collaboration hatched when [Lamb of God guitarist] Willie Adler and I visited a BrewDog bar in Columbus on a tour day off to sample a few pints of their non-alcoholic beer with the brewery team," Blythe explained. "Countless bands have done beer collaborations, but we are the world’s first non-alcoholic one. In my not-so-humble opinion, this is the best non-alcoholic beer ever made, period."

He continued, "Right now is a strange time for everyone, but we're stoked to provide a non-alcoholic option for those who want to have a brew while cranking some tunes safely at home. We hope you enjoy our performance and we will see you on the road as soon as possible."

Ghost Walker has a "hop-forward flavor with less than 0.5 percent alcohol," according to a BrewDog press release. Further, the brew's "tropical aromas harmonize with grassy, pine notes, all sitting on a solid malt baseline, proving that non-alcoholic beer can taste just as good," the announcement states.

Grab a six-pack of Ghost Walker beer here, and get more information at the Lamb of God's Ghost Walker website.

Lamb of God "Ghost Walking" Beer Teaser

Lamb of God, "Ghost Walking" (Live at House of Vans Chicago) - Feb. 14, 2020