An upcoming book featuring journal entries from Alice in Chains vocalist Layne Staley will reportedly include unused lyrics intended for a song on Jar of Flies.

First Look At Layne Staley Book Shows Early Lyrics

Book distributor Simon & Schuster has released the first few pages that will be part of This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Lost Journals of Layne Staley, a collection of Staley's journal entries and other writings and art due out Nov. 11. The preview is being used to help promote pre-orders for the book.

Staley died in 2002 at the age of 34 following a drug overdose.

One of the photos from the distributor shows what is noted as being lyrics for "I Stay Away" from the 1994 Alice in Chains album Jar of Flies. The lyrics are scrawled on a piece of paper in Staley's handwriting.

Fans of the band will immediately notice this version of "I Stay Away" is much different than the studio version.

How Newly Revealed 'I Stay Away' Lyrics Differ From Recorded Version

Both the early version of the lyrics and those heard in the final studio recording contain the same opening lines:

Yeah, hey, I want to travel south this year Ah, woah, woah, won't prevent safe passage here.

But things take a sharp turn after the first verse. The recorded version contains the chorus:

Why you act crazy? Not an act, maybe So close, a lady Shifty eyes, shady

The early version of the chorus lyrics that will be featured in the upcoming book reads:

Why you always tracking around Points are in a trail on the ground Another sick room with your name The trauma's just a play in the game

There were also apparently additional lyrics that Staley crossed out that had to do with "strength in voice" and "masturbation."

Alice in Chains, "I Stay Away"

The Book Will Include Photos of Staley and His Poetry

Other images released by Simon & Schuster ahead of the release of This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Lost Journals of Layne Staley show Staley at different stages in his life, including a baby photo in his mother's arms and another as a teenager playing the drums.

There's also a journal entry showing what he planned to use to promote drum lessons as a teen for $5 per half hour of instruction. The advertisement text reminds potential students to "bring own sticks."

Additional images show never-before-seen unpublished poetry written by Staley.

Staley's Family Participated in Book's Creation

Many of the photos in the book were provided by Staley's family. According to a report from Flood magazine, the singer's mother, Nancy McCallum, wrote the foreword for This Angry Pen of Mine: Recovering the Lost Journals of Layne Staley.

In the foreword, McCallum says "I hope this book gives you a glimpse of the son I knew, the one beyond the headlines, the one with a beautiful, creative, happy soul."

Proceeds from the book's sale will go toward the Layne Staley Memorial Fund, which was started by the former Alice in Chains member's family to help provide education and treatment for heroin addicts and their loved ones in the Seattle area.

The book is currently available for preorder via several outlets, including Amazon and Simon & Schuster.