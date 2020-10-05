New Lemmy Kilmister Facial Masks Are Available

For years, Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister helped keep the spirit of heavy music alive. Now he may also help keep you among the living, as Motorhead have introduced a new three pack of Lemmy-branded facial masks.

"The Faces of Lemmy" pack gives you three options, showcasing the distinctive facial features of the longtime Motorhead leader. One provides a toothy grin, the second a bit of a Lemmy scowl and the third features Lemmy's mouth as he smokes a cigarette.

All three of the items are cotton masks that come with the warning that the masks are not medical grade, nor meant to take the place of the more effective N95 masks when it comes to warding off Covid-19 and should definitely not be used in a clinical setting. But, like many of the masks are wearing these days, it will help to cut down on the potential for a Covid spread or infection.

Motorhead

The "Faces of Lemmy" pack retails for $20 and you can place your orders via the official Motorhead webstore.