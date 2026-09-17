Rocker Lenny Kravitz has become the first musician immortalized by the legendary Barbie franchise with his own doll.

Back in 2025, Mattel announced that they were starting a Barbie Signature Kenbassador Collection, which would allow more male figures to be recognized in doll form and showing specific interest in "men who have made an outsized impact on culture." The first doll as part of the series was one modeled after LeBron James and now Lenny Kravitz becomes the second doll to arrive from the toymaker.

What Was Said About Lenny Kravitz Joining the Barbie Franchise?

“Barbie is an institution and as a kid growing up, I could not have imagined this. To be chosen by Mattel as a Kenbassador, only the second one in history, is an honor and absolutely surreal," Kravitz shared in a press release.

Nathan Baynard, Vice President and head of Barbie at Mattel, added, “As we continue to celebrate Ken’s 65th anniversary this year, we are incredibly excited to recognize Lenny Kravitz as the second honoree in our Barbie Signature Kenbassadors Collection. From his genre-defying music to his fearless approach to personal style, Lenny uses his platform to champion individuality while empowering others to do the same. We’re proud to honor his lasting influence on style and culture through this doll, giving fans a new way to celebrate an artist whose authenticity continues to inspire generations.”

What Does Lenny Kravitz's Kenbassador Barbie Look Like?

Lenny Kravitz has definitely flashed as a style icon over the years. So it's not surprising the the Kravitz doll comes with its own fashion flare. Embracing his rock star bravado, Kravitz's doll is dressed in a bronze-colored mesh tank top, is wearing bootcut denim jeans with brown boots and it comes with a studded belt and sunglasses.

From a physical standpoint, the doll also features Kravitz's tattooed arms and his trademark dreadlocks.

How Can I Get a Lenny Kravitz Barbie?

The signature Barbie Kenbassador Lenny Kravitz doll is now currently available to purchase through major retailers as well as Mattel Creations. The doll is going for a standard retail price of $70.

About Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz started his musical career in 1989 with the release of his standout debut album, Let Love Rule. A majority of his success came in the '90s as he scored a string of hits that included "It Ain't Over Til It's Over," "Are You Gonna Go My Way," "Believe," "Heaven Help," "Is There Any Love in Your Heart," "Rock and Roll Is Dead," "Fly Away" and more.

READ MORE: See Lenny Kravitz in the 75 Best Rock Songs of the 1990s

In total, he's issued 12 studio albums. Four of those albums have gone platinum, with 1993's Are You Gonna Go My Way and 1998's 5 being his biggest successes. His most recent album was 2024's Blue Electric Light.

You might also find one of Lenny's lesser celebrated hits in the gallery of forgotten rock radio hits of 1995 below.