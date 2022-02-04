Liam Gallagher is back with new music, and he's employed a famous friend to help him out. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has taken a seat behind the drumkit on the new song "Everything's Electric" that he co-wrote with Gallagher for the Oasis singer's forthcoming solo set, C'Mon You Know.

The friendship between Gallagher and Grohl goes back years when Foo Fighters played with Oasis on tour as both acts were rising through the ranks. In recent years, Gallagher was also one of the featured performers on the Foo Fighters-curated Cal Jam festival in California. The track was also produced by another friend as The Bird and the Bee's Greg Kurstin lent his skills to bringing it altogether.

The new track opens with a propulsive Beastie Boys "Sabotage"-esque feel before settling into a guitar-and-drum-centric vibrant melody, also adding piano flourishes and slide guitar to the overall musical concoction. Get a closer look at the lyrics below and check out the lyric video for the song as well. "Everything's Electric" is available here.

Liam Gallagher, "Everything's Electric" Lyrics

The city is burning

Sinking ships in the ocean

With a head full of dreams at night

Sorrow's written the story of life

Ain't nothing to do, but

Hours digging for gold dust

I see the shame in your eyes this time

You know, baby, it's cold inside Your fake humble called out, got you tongue tied

Your best chance at success, got ya denied

No, you thought I wouldn't know? I don't hate you

But I despise that feeling

There's nothing left for me here

You won't know if you don't go

Superficial feelings

It's hard to take it easy

Underneath the red sun

Everything's electric Tell me, what do you love?

And would you let it kill you?

With a head full of dreams at night

Sorrow's written the story of life

The higher we go

The longer that we can fly

I never knew what you wanted

So I gave you everything Your life's shorter, most days are long now

Chain of missing links is all that's left now

No, you gotta let it go I don't hate you

But I despise that feeling

There's nothing left for me here

You won't know if you don't go

Superficial feelings

It's hard to take it easy

Underneath the red sun

Everything's electric I don't hate you

But I despise that feeling

There's nothing left for me here

You won't know if you don't go

Superficial feelings

It's hard to take it easy

Underneath the red sun

Everything's electric

Liam Gallagher, "Everything's Electric"

"Everything's Electric" will appear on Gallagher's third studio album, C'Mon You Know which is due May 27. Gallagher is expected to give "Everything's Electric" its live debut next week at the BRIT Awards. The new C'Mon You Know album is available to pre-order at this location.

Gallagher has also started lining up his touring for the new album, with a trek starting on June 1 in Manchester, U.K. See all of his dates and get ticketing info here.