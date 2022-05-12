Liam Gallagher Says People Who Try to Cancel Others Can 'F--k Off'

In case you didn't already know, Liam Gallagher is not a fan of being told what he can and can't do or say. As more and more celebrities are being canceled as a result of today's social climate, the rocker says that the people doing the canceling can "fuck off."

During an episode of The 2 Johnnies Podcast, Gallagher admitted that he's a fan of Twitter, and then was asked whether anyone's ever tried to cancel him over some of the things he's said in the past.

"Yeah, go for it, man," the musician challenged.

“Who the fuck are these people canceling people, anyway? It's like, fuck off. Unless they're coming at your house and go, 'You’re canceled...' you’re still going to do your fucking thing. They don’t speak for everyone, do they?"

“The cancel people just speak for the canceled world, they don’t fucking speak for... You can still go and do your gig, there's people out there who are going to like what you’ve got to say. So bring it fucking on, you fucking squares!”

Listen to the episode below.

To build on the opening statement of this story, unless you've been hiding under a rock, you're probably already aware of Gallagher's outspokenness. He has a new album coming out at the end of the month, C'Mon You Know, although he recently admitted that he thinks being a solo artist is "boring as fuck" and that he'd rather be in a band. Also, he doesn't think Bono is a rock star — in fact, he thinks most rock stars nowadays are "useless" because they live boring lives.

So, there you have it. We may not always know what Corey Taylor thinks, but we certainly have some answers when it comes to good ol' Liam Gallagher.

C'Mon You Know will be out May 27. Pre-order it here now.

