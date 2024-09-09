Does Liam Gallagher Still Think Noel Gallagher’s a ‘Potato’?

It appears to be nothing but love between Oasis' long-bickering Gallagher brothers these days. In fact, Liam Gallagher is no longer calling his brother Noel a "potato" on social media and even clapped back when a fan asked him if his sibling was still a spud.

Liam, answering a wealth of fan comments on social media, cheekily commented, "It's all done. Peace has prevailed. He's the man I can't wait to be on stage with him blowing him kisses in between each song."

When the follow-up commenter asked if Noel was still a potato, Liam added, "No he is bloody well not i won’t have a bad word said about that gorgeous talented young man."

You Say Potato ...

One of the more comical moments of the long simmering beef between the estranged Gallagher brothers happened in 2016 when Liam started using social media to call his brother Noel a "potato." Over the next few months, he would share a series of tweets using Noel photos in a side-by-side comparison to a potato. When asked why he kept calling Noel a potato, he responded, "Because he looks like one."

Liam's "potato" comments against Noel even sparked a fan to show up at one of Liam's shows with a potato and a peeler, peeling the spud in the audience during his performance. Liam had previously commented on social media a request for "someone to peel some spuds live onstage" after witnessing Noel's appearance on Jools Holland's music show where his brother enlisted someone to play scissors. Liam fittingly addressed the mystery potato peeler on Twitter, stating, "To the peeler who peeled his little heart out lastnight you my friend are truly out there psychedelic even as you were King Parka Monkey x."

READ MORE: Who Else Is In the Oasis Reunion Lineup?

The "potato" references would continue to pop up in call backs over the years as Liam continued to jab at his brother on social media.

What Else Is the Story, Morning Glory?

In other Liam fan interaction news, it now appears that an Oasis album will accompany their 2025 touring. When asked on the X platform if it was true that Oasis would have a new album, Gallagher responded, "Yep it’s already finished."

He went on to tell another fan, "It's in the bag mate, fuck the air." When asked to describe the album in one word, Gallagher offered the cryptic response, "TURDOS."

No other "new album" details were released. At present, only U.K. dates have been announced, but more shows around the world are expected to follow at some point.

10 of the Wildest Insults Rock + Metal Stars Have Hurled at People Do you need some ointment for those sick burns? See how and why some of our favorite rockers threw hate at their industry cohorts. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum