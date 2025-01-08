Liam Gallagher Responds to Fan’s Question About ‘Leaked’ Oasis Setlist

With the Oasis reunion set to rock the world in 2025, there's been a lot of speculation about what the band will play and singer Liam Gallagher may have just given a big clue about what fans might hear.

There have been a few versions of supposed "leaked" setlists floating around online, but one fan managed to get the Oasis vocalist to comment on one of the setlists. A fan on X reached out and asked if the shared setlist was "official," to which Liam replied, "It's not far off."

A Closer Look At What's On (and Not On) the Supposed "Leaked" Oasis Setlist

"Aquiesce"

"Some Might Say"

"Lyla"

"Shakermaker"

"The Hindu Times"

"Columbia"

"Cast No Shadow"

"She's Electric"

"Stand By Me"

"Stop Crying Your Heart Our"

"The Importance of Being Idle"

"Half the World Away"

"Whatever"

"Slide Away"

"Supersonic"

"Morning Glory"

"Rock 'n' Roll Star"

"Cigarettes & Alcohol"

"Don't Look Back in Anger"

"Live Forever"

'Champagne Supernova"

There are several notable omissions from this list when you look at the band's history of what they've played prior. "Wonderwall" remains one of their biggest worldwide hits and is their fourth most perform song ever per Setlist.fm, but is absent from the circulating setlist. That could easily be one of the adjustments needed to reflect what the band will actually play.

"Roll With It" is the next noticeable absentee, ranking twelfth on their most performed list. "Bring It On Down," "Songbird," "The Meaning of Soul," "Go Let It Out," "The Masterplan," "The Shock of Lightning," "Hello" and "Little By Little" are also among their most played songs seemingly not making the cut.

Also missing in their tenth most performed song, their cover of The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus," which given the emphasis on Oasis-penned material could be understandable.

What Other Singles Are Missing?

If the setlist is close, Oasis have done a great job encompassing the anniversaries of their first two hours and the songs that made them big. But you do have a few singles missing after that. "D'You Know What I Mean" and "All Around the World" were both U.K. chart-toppers from the Be Here Now album, which has largely been shut out of the setlist minus "Stand By Me."

"Who Feels Love?," "Sunday Morning Call," "The Hindu Times." and "Let There Be Love" join the previously mentioned "Go Let It Out," "Songbird," "The Shock of Lightning" and "Little By Little" as Top 5 U.K. hits on the outside as well.

All told though, the supposed "leaked" setlist offers a solid representation of what fans would likely be looking for minus a few adjustments. Certain singles have created a greater legacy more with fans than others and some deeper cuts have generated more success live than through radio.

Will We Hear Any Liam or Noel Solo Material?

While both Liam and Noel Gallagher have amassed a decade-plus of material since Noel Gallagher split from Oasis, it does not appear that either sibling will be including their solo works in the show.

The same person that Liam commented to on the X social media platform about the setlist asked another question. This time they pondered which solo song the singer or his brother would include in live setlists if they could to which Liam replied, "None."

What would be your ultimate Oasis setlist and would it vary by country? What songs should be there that aren't in the "leaked" setlist? Let us know in the comments.

Oasis world tour kicks off July 4 in Cardiff, Wales. All reunion concerts and ticketing info can be found at the band's website.