What Oasis Performed at Last Concert Before Split With Noel Gallagher – Setlist + Video

We actually just passed the 15th anniversary of Oasis' final performance with Noel Gallagher, so with the buzz of a reunion increasing let's get a closer look at what the band was playing at the time.

Setting the Stage

Fans at the V Festival at the Weston Park venue in England didn't know it at the time, but they were watching history as Oasis would split just a few days after this Aug. 22, 2009 performance.

The band was in the midst of supporting their latest album, 2009's Dig Out Your Soul, having already played 115 prior appearances in support of the album. So they were already a bit road weary before the performance. After tape rolled on the traditional entry song "Fuckin' in the Bushes" from their Standing on the Shoulder of Giants album, the band launched into Definitely, Maybe standout "Rock 'n' Roll Star."

With Dig Out Your Soul being the newest album at the time (though already nine months old) at the point of the show), the band showcased "The Shock of Lightning," "Waiting for the Rapture" and "I'm Outta Time" off the album. Missing from the set was the most recent single, "Falling Down."

Such staple hits as "Lyla," "Wonderwall," "Supersonic," "Live Forever," "Don't Look Back in Anger" and "Champagne Supernova" were performed. "Don't Look Back in Anger" was done acoustically during this particular show. Plus the band finished out their evening with a cover of The Beatles' "I Am the Walrus." Check out the full setlist below.

Oasis Aug. 22, 2009 at V Festival at Weston Park in England (per Setlist.fm)

1. "Rock 'n' Roll Star"

2. "Lyla"

3. "The Shock of Lightning"

4. "Cigarettes & Alcohol"

5. "Roll With It"

6. "Waiting for the Rapture"

7. "The Masterplan"

8. "Songbird"

9. 'Slide Away"

10. "Morning Glory"

11. "My Big Mouth"

12. "Half the World Away"

13. "I'm Outta Time"

14. "Wonderwall"

15. "Supersonic"

16. "Live Forever"

Encore

17. "Don't Look Back in Anger" (acoustic)

18. "Champagne Supernova"

19. "I Am the Walrus" (The Beatles cover)

Oasis at 2009 V Festival in Weston Park

The Aftermath

The following day, it was revealed that Liam Gallagher had contracted laryngitis. As a result, the band canceled their second V Festival date at Hylands Park on Aug. 23. The band's next scheduled performance was Aug. 28 at the Rock en Seine Festival near Paris, but during Bloc Party's set, singer Kele Okereke announced to the crowd that Oasis would not be performing.

What fans soon discovered was that Noel Gallagher had quit the band earlier in the day. The Oasis guitarist said in a statement, "It is with some sadness and great relief...I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

Years later, Noel revealed that he had come to the decision while sitting in a car outside the festival grounds. “I didn’t feel a sense of relief because I knew there was a shitstorm coming,” said Noel. He was right. A fight ensued backstage after Noel delivered the news, with Liam smashing one of Noel’s guitars. Liam also sued Noel over comments he'd made in an interview a couple years later where Noel suggested that Liam had been hungover rather than dealing with laryngitis. Noel later issued an apology and the suit was dropped.

In the time since, Liam and the remaining members of Oasis continued on as Beady Eye for two albums before disbanding. He's gone on to release three solo albums as well and issued a collaborative album with Stone Roses' John Squire earlier this year.

Noel Gallagher, meanwhile, shifted his attention to a solo career with his band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. They've released four albums since the Oasis split.