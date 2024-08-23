One Thing Noel Gallagher Says Liam Is Better At Than He Is

While onetime Oasis bandmates Noel and Liam Gallagher seem to be the poster children for sibling rivalry, Noel actually recent had some rather complimentary comments about his brother when reflecting on the band's past history.

The group always had an interesting dynamic with Noel Gallagher writing much of the band's material, while his brother Liam sang most of their songs. Noel occasionally had to sub in for Liam at shows and proved quite adept fronting the group. He's since gone on to a solo career after Oasis explosive split.

Noel Gallagher Shares Words of Praise for Liam Gallagher

In advance of the 30th anniversary of Oasis' Definitely Maybe album, Noel Gallagher sat down for an interview with journalist John Robb at Manchester's Sifter Records. In telling the story of the album, Noel was actually quite complimentary when it came to Liam's role within the group. In fact, he even placed Liam's vocal ability above his own.

“I can’t sing ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ and ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’ and ‘Columbia’ and all that,” Noel stated of the songs fronted by his brother. “I mean I can do it but it’s not the same. It’s the delivery or the tone of his voice and the attitude. I don’t have the same attitude as him.”

“Liam’s is a shot of tequila, right, and mine’s half a Guinness,” he then added in a humorous comparison. “Mine’s half a Guinness on a Tuesday. It’s alright. Liam’s is ten shots of tequila on a fucking Friday night.”

Of one of their bigger hits, "Supersonic," Noel later added, “I sing ‘Supersonic’ with the same melody, the same words, the same inflections, but when he sings it, it’s a bit more menacing. When I would sing a song it would sound good, when he would sing it, it would sound great.”

Noel was even complimentary of Liam's current work, stating of his brother, "What he did was inspire the kids at the front to do something, do you know what I mean? ‘If he can do it I can do it’. And he’s still doing that now.”

Definitely, Maybe Not

Though Noel was complimentary of Liam, an Oasis reunion with the two brothers has yet to occur. Liam Gallagher played shows earlier this year that were designed to celebrate the Definitely, Maybe album anniversary. He even performed one of the songs that Noel had typically handled live.

Prior to the run, the brothers had engaged in a public back-and-forth over the possibility of a reunion. Noel Gallagher repeatedly challenged his brother to call him. But Liam later revealed to a fan on the X social media platform that Noel had been asked about an Oasis reunion and had declined.

After Oasis bandmate Andy Bell suggested on social media to a fan that it was still possible that they might reunite, Liam Gallagher responded that Bell "should not be getting people's hopes up" and later told another fan, "It's over. We must all really move [on] for our own mental health."

In Oasis' aftermath, Noel Gallagher has issued four studio albums with his solo band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Liam Gallagher, after initially continuing with the remaining Oasis bandmates in Beady Eye, launched his own solo career. He's issued three solo studio albums.

Noel Gallagher Reflects on the 30th Anniversary of Oasis' Definitely Maybe