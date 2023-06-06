Noel Gallagher Issues Public Challenge to Liam Gallagher on Oasis Reunion – ‘I F–king Dare You to Call Me’

The Oasis reunion talk has been plentiful over the last few months, with Noel Gallagher stating in interviews that he'd be open to hearing from his brother and Liam mostly using Twitter to respond by calling out Noel for damaging the Oasis brand. The subject once again came up during an interview with Seattle's 98.9 KPNW, but this time Noel Gallagher used the platform to issue a public challenge to his brother, and once again detailing why he thinks Liam won't follow through.

"He's gonna have to call me. He's going to have to get someone to call me because he's been going on about it for the last fucking 10, or whatever it is," stated Noel when the reunion topic was broached.

Sharing what he feels is going on, Noel explained, "He doesn't want it and he knows that neither of us is particularly fucking interested in it. I know he doesn't want it, and I'm very comfortable in what I do. I couldn't give a flying fuck one way or the other. But he keeps going on about it and I'm like, 'Well, okay. Call us then. Let's see what you've got to say. You've made up all these imaginary ground rules down the years and telling kids it's happening, it's happening now, it's coming, it's definitely happening, blah, blah, blah."

It's at that point that Noel decided to issue a public challenge to his brother. "I dare him," said Gallagher, then pointing to the camera. "If you're watching this now ... I fucking dare you to call me. I dare you to call me. And you won't call me because if you do call me and I go, 'Actually that's a good idea, actually that might work,' then the ass falls out of his trousers because then, then you've got to be in the same room with me. And we both know how that ends up. So you call me. Stop tweeting. You're bigger than that. You're better than that."

At press time, Liam Gallagher had not responded to Noel's latest challenge through his Twitter account.

Seattle's 98.9 KPNW's Marco Collins Speaks With Noel Gallagher

A Timeline of 2023's Oasis Reunion Talk

While Oasis reunion talk dates back even further than 2023, things took their first significant turn in March when Noel first stated in an interview that he was open to a phone call from his brother Liam Gallagher if he was serious about reuniting.

"He should get his people to call my people. They know who they are, they know where we are. Stop talking it on the fucking internet and let's see what you've got to say," stated Noel, but also noting, "He won't call."

After that interview, Liam took to Twitter, stating, "Here’s how I see it the little fella aka potato has done a lot of damage to Oasis as a band / brand he’s got a lot of making up to do not just to me but to you the fans the people that put us where we are tday as you were "

In April, Noel Gallagher appeared to shut down the reunion talk, telling an Italian newspaper that while there would be a Definitely Maybe reissue to mark the album's 30th anniversary next year, "there won't be a tour. We won't come back to play them together."

In May, Liam Gallagher revealed that he would revisit the Definitely Maybe album in full at "a few Biblical venues" in 2024, while Noel later countered that he would not revisit the album in full, noting to Spin, "I prefer to live in the moment and keep making new music. I acknowledge the past. Definitely Maybe is great and Oasis were great. It was an amazing moment in everybody’s lives, but you’ve got one life. I don’t intend to fucking live it in the past."

Also in May, Noel once again was asked about the reunion talk, this time publicly calling his brother a "coward" for dodging a call to have reunion discussions. "He should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, 'Look, this is what we're thinking' and then we'll have a conversation about it. Until then, he's a little bit disingenuous. I'm open to a phone call. Other than that, stop playing with the kids, it's not fair to the fans," stated Noel.

Liam once again countered via Twitter, "I don’t wish AIDS on people. I turn up and play the MUSIC for the people of MANCHESTER who have just had a terror attack while you sit on your dingy sipping champagne and you got the audacity to call me a COWARD sit down you [bell] end."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher - 'The 1975 Are S**t + Certainly 'Not 'F***ing Rock'

While the Oasis reunion talk doesn't seem to be moving forward, Noel Gallagher is currently out on tour with his Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds band in support of the newly released Council Skies album. They are currently out with Garbage and Metric and dates can be found here. Liam Gallagher, meanwhile, has scattered dates schedule throughout the summer in Europe and Japan. Keep up with his touring here.