Liam Gallagher Confirms Plan to Play Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ in Full for 30th Anniversary Shows

Though there's been a lot of reunion talk floating around in 2023, Oasis' Liam Gallagher has confirmed that he at least will be playing shows celebrating the 30th anniversary of the group's Definitely Maybe album next year.

The reunion talk was heightened earlier this year when Noel Gallagher suggested that Liam's "people" call his "people" if he was serious about a reunion, but so far nothing has come of it other than Liam claiming via Twitter that Noel had done plenty to damage the Oasis band and brand and that there was a lot of making up to do.

Then, on Thursday this week (May 11), Liam made note of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe, turning 30 next year and claiming that he would play the album from start to finish at "a few BIBLICAL venues."

That tweet set off a number of interesting follow-up questions that Liam then answered. When one fan noted, "Can’t do this without Noel, so the comeback has got to be on," Liam responded, "Watch me."

Another asked if this would be acoustic or how the material was originally performed, with Liam stating as it was originally performed. The singer also noted B-sides would be included, singling out the song "Cloudburst."

Definitely Maybe put Oasis on the map with its release on Aug. 29, 1994. Led by the singles "Supersonic" and "Live Forever," the band became an instant sensation, garnering widespread critical acclaim and commercial success. Other cuts such as "Rock 'n' Roll Star," "Cigarettes and Alcohol," "Shakermaker" and "Slide Away" became fan favorites as well. The album was certified platinum in the U.S., but really racked up the numbers in their native U.K. where it's gone on to reach 8 times platinum status.

As for Noel Gallagher, the guitarist-songwriter seemingly shut down reunion talks in a late April interview with Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera about the Definitely Maybe reissue plans. “There won’t be a tour, we won’t come back to play them together," said Noel at the time.

Noel did confirm an expanded reissue of the record in 2024. Teasing what to expect, the guitarist-songwriter commented, “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions. We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.” These supposedly include acoustic versions of "Live Forever," "Slide Away" and "Supersonic."

He also revealed that he knew instantly he had a hit on his hands after writing "Live Forever." "We were nobody," said Gallagher to the Italian paper. "I was in a flat in Manchester on a Tuesday afternoon. I took it to rehearsal and Bonehead said, 'You didn't write that.' I knew it'd be a classic."