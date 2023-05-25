Why You Won’t See Noel Gallagher Revisiting Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ in Full on Tour

There's a lot of talk about 2024 being the 30th anniversary of Oasis' Definitely Maybe and what the estranged Gallagher brothers will do to celebrate it. While earlier this month, Liam Gallagher claimed he'd play the record in full at "a few biblical venues," that's not something that Noel Gallagher has planned.

While Noel has spoken about contributing to the the 30th anniversary reissue and claimed that the band won't be reuniting to salute the album, the Oasis guitarist and songwriter who's spent the last decade-plus as a solo artist, revealed his own intentions when it comes to supporting the classic album live onstage.

Speaking with Spin, he stated, "Well, I’m not going to perform it in its entirety on the banjo, if that’s what you mean. I prefer to live in the moment and keep making new music. I acknowledge the past. Definitely Maybe is great and Oasis were great. It was an amazing moment in everybody’s lives, but you’ve got one life. I don’t intend to fucking live it in the past."

Noel added, "If Liam wants to do the show, great. He’s got to make a living and all of that. Keep the fucking flame alive. It’s not something I particularly would be able to put my heart and soul into."

Gallagher continued, "If Oasis hadn’t fulfilled its potential, I might have a different attitude towards it. But as Oasis did everything it set out to do and more. I don’t see the point. It was a moment in time and if you missed it, tough shit. I missed the Sex Pistols and I’ve managed to get over that. So, people should get over it."

While Noel had seemingly opened the door to a potential reunion by suggesting that Liam's representatives should call his representatives earlier this year, nothing has come of it so far, with Noel calling Liam a "coward" earlier this week for not making the phone call.

In the Spin interview, Noel was asked which was more likely - the Manchester City football team winning a quadruple of tournaments next year or Oasis reuniting, to which he responded, "They are equally unlikely to happen."

Instead of Oasis, Gallagher will be hitting the road this summer with his band Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. They'll be supporting the new Council Skies album, while sharing the stages with Garbage and Metric. Get your tickets here.