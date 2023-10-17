Liam Gallagher Reveals Whether or Not Brother Noel Will Join ‘Definitely Maybe’ 30th Anniversary Tour

For the better part of the last year, the Gallagher brothers have stoked reunion rumors with their back and forth on whether or not Liam would call Noel to discuss an Oasis reunion. But, with Liam Gallagher now announcing dates for a Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour, it begs the question whether on not Noel might turn up.

When asked that question by a fan on X, Liam revealed that an invite had been extended and turned down by Noel to take part in Liam's 30th anniversary tour. Whether that invite was extended in person or through intermediaries is unknown, but Liam responded to the fan, "He's been asked and he refused."

Noel Gallagher Previously Shared His Intent Not to Revisit 'Definitely Maybe'

Though there was plenty of discussion, even a public challenge by Noel Gallagher for Liam Gallagher to call him about reuniting, an Oasis reunion has not come to fruition. Back in April this year, Noel Gallagher appeared to have moved on from the thought, confirming that while he was involved in what will be a 30th anniversary reissue of Definitely Maybe, there would not be a full on Oasis reunion tour to support the occasion.

“There won’t be a tour, we won’t come back to play them together," said Noel Gallagher at the time.

He then proceeded to discuss the reissue, noting, “In the Sony archives we’ve found tapes dating to those sessions. We thought they were lost, but they were mislabelled. They are wonderful versions of those songs, some acoustic versions.” These supposedly include acoustic versions of "Live Forever," "Slide Away" and "Supersonic."

He also revealed that he knew instantly he had a hit on his hands after writing "Live Forever." "We were nobody," said Gallagher to the Italian paper Corriere Della Sera . "I was in a flat in Manchester on a Tuesday afternoon. I took it to rehearsal and Bonehead said, 'You didn't write that.' I knew it'd be a classic."

In May, Gallagher elaborated on his desire to move forward with Spin, explaining when asked if he intended to revisit the album live, "Well, I’m not going to perform it in its entirety on the banjo, if that’s what you mean. I prefer to live in the moment and keep making new music. I acknowledge the past. Definitely Maybe is great and Oasis were great. It was an amazing moment in everybody’s lives, but you’ve got one life. I don’t intend to fucking live it in the past."

Liam Gallagher Will Celebrate 'Definitely Maybe' on Tour in 2024

As reported earlier this week, Liam Gallagher does intend to promote the Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary on tour in 2024, announcing a 12-date run through the U.K.

“I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour,” said Gallagher in a statement. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together."

The trek kicks off in Sheffield on June 2, wrapping on June 27 in Manchester. Dates can be viewed at the bottom of this post, while tickets will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 20) at this location.

Definitely Maybe put Oasis on the map with its release on Aug. 29, 1994. Led by the singles "Supersonic" and "Live Forever," the band became an instant sensation, garnering widespread critical acclaim and commercial success. Other cuts such as "Rock 'n' Roll Star," "Cigarettes and Alcohol," "Shakermaker" and "Slide Away" became fan favorites as well. The album was certified platinum in the U.S., but really racked up the numbers in their native U.K. where it's gone on to reach eight times platinum status.

Liam Gallagher's 'Definitely Maybe' 30th Anniversary Tour

June 02 – Sheffield, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

June 03 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

June 06 – London, U.K. @ The O2

June 07 – London, U.K. @ The O2

June 10 – London, U.K. @ The O2

June 15 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live

June 16 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live

June 19 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

June 20 – Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro

June 23 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 27 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live