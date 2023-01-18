Limp Bizkit Covering Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Is a Lot Better Than You’d Think

Limp Bizkit have a history of covering Metallica's iconic "Master of Puppets" at their live shows stretching all the way back to the '90s.

And, wouldn't you know it, the Fred Durst-led nu-metal band's version is a lot better than one might initially think!

Don't believe us? Just keep reading…

When they would play it live, Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland would tackle Metallica singer James Hetfield's lead vocals on the song. And vintage fan-captured footage from Limp Bizkit concerts show two stellar performances of the group's blistering Metallica cover in 1999 and 2000. (See the videos down toward the bottom of this post.)

Anyway, it's been a long time since 2000. In 2021, Limp Bizkit released their first studio album in a decade, STILL SUCKS. They toured behind the effort and will continue to play live in 2023. See their upcoming tour dates here.

Last year, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" got a boost in popularity when it was featured in a pivotal scene in Netflix's Stranger Things 4. Tye Trujillo, the 18-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, contributed the guitar solo used on the recording for the show.

Responding to the renewed focus, Metallica duetted the scene and welcomed new fans before some seemingly attempted to "cancel" the band. Get Metallica concert tickets here.

Limp Bizkit, "Master of Puppets" (Metallica Cover) [Live; Oct. 10, 1999]

Limp Bizkit, "Master of Puppets" (Metallica Cover) [Live; June 1, 2001]

Metallica, "Master of Puppets" (Lyric Video)