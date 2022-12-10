Limp Bizkit Announce 2023 European + U.K. Tour Dates

Back in July, Loudwire reported that Limp Bizkit had to cancel their planned summer tour of Europe and the U.K. due to frontman Fred Durst’s “personal health concerns.” Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting an announcement of rescheduled dates, and luckily, it’s finally been made.

In an Instagram post shared this past Thursday (Dec. 8), the band presented a fresh poster for the new shows – which will continue their tour for 2021’s comeback LP, Still Sucks – alongside this caption: “You’re a pea in 2023.”

Although Limp Bizkit were able to fulfill their April – May 2022 stints in the U.S., Durst’s subsequent “medical advice given by [his] personal physician to take an immediate break from touring” led to them postponing their overseas trek.

The resumed tour will kick off on March 30th (in Munich) and end on April 17th (in London). Fortunately, the poster also specifies, “original tickets [will] remain valid.” As for new tickets going on sale, well, we’re not sure if or when that’ll happen.

Obviously, Limp Bizkit won’t be going at it alone, either. Rather, they’ll be joined by “special guests” Wargasm (who played with Limp Bizkit during the aforementioned U.S. run) and Blackgold.

You can view Limp Bizkit’s 2023 European + U.K. tour announcement below, as well as see the full list of dates and locations.

Limp Bizkit 2023 European + U.K. Tour Dates

March 30 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

March 31 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

April 2 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

April 3 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

April 5 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

April 9 – Tilburg, NL @ @ 013

April 12 – Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Academy

April 13 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy

April 16 – London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

April 17 – London, U.K. @ 02 Academy Brixton