Who Is Kid Not, Limp Bizkit’s New Touring Bassist?

Limp Bizkit returned to the concert stage this past Saturday (Nov. 29) in Mexico City, with Kid Not joining them on bass in place of the late Sam Rivers. So let's take a deeper dive to find out who this new touring musician is that has stepped up for Limp Bizkit as they honor their South American dates.

Who Is Kid Not?

Kid Not, born Richie Buxton, is most well known as the bassist for singer-songwriter and rapper Ecca Vandal. In addition to playing bass alongside Ecca Vandal, he's also had a hand is shooting and creating videos for the musician. In fact, he's listed alongside Ecca Vandal as directors on the J Awards nominated video for "Cruising to Self Soothe."

Ecca Vandal are currently supporting Limp Bizkit on their South American run of shows, which has allowed Kid Not to pull double duty on the tour.

In a social media posting, Kid Not offered, "Deeply grateful to be able to celebrate the forever amazing @samriverslb. Standing with @limpbizkit in Mexico City last night, you could feel his spirit in every moment. it’s an incredible honour to be here. This tour is for Sam!"

The bassist also shared his condolences several weeks back upon learning of Rivers' death, noting on his Instagram account, "You schooled us all in low-end theory and did it with such a humble, beautiful heart."

Though Ecca Vandal have only released a 2017 self-titled solo album, they've been active of late in releasing four non-album singles since 2024.

How Did Limp Bizkit Honor Sam Rivers?

Limp Bizkit got to the Sam Rivers tribute right away, as a video flashed on the screen as the members of the band watched that shared the words, "Sam Rivers, our brother forever" and "Sam Rivers, we love you forever" as the clip concluded. After a group embrace, the band then set about the start of their performance. Fan shot video can be viewed below.

Just ahead of the show, drummer John Otto offered his own thoughts through Instagram on playing the first show without Rivers.

“Today is going to be tough. A first I never wanted to experience. Especially not now. You’ve been there for so many major firsts in my life. Some of my earliest memories were made with you. We grew up together. Laughed together. Realized our dreams together. And traveled the world together,” shared the drummer.

Following Rivers' October death, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst posted a lengthy and emotional video tribute reminiscing about his longtime bandmate.

Reflecting on putting his band together, Durst noted that Rivers was the first piece. "In my mind you had to start with the rhythm section, the bass and the drums. I didn't know who I was gonna meet first to put this idea together," he shared. "I saw Sam play and I was blown away. He was playing a five-string bass too and I'd never seen anyone using a five-string bass. He was so smooth and good and he stood out and I could hear nothing else but Sam. Everything else disappeared besides his gift," shared the singer.

Elsewhere in the video he added, "Sam Rivers, legend, truly. He's like a gifted, unbelievably sweet, wonderful person."

Limp Bizkit in 2025

At present, the South American tour dates that were announced prior to Rivers' death are the only shows on the band's itinerary. The group will play San Jose, Costa Rica tomorrow night (Dec. 2), with shows booked through Dec. 20 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Ticketing for all Limp Bizkit shows can be found through their website.