Limp Bizkit Postpone 2022 Tour Dates Due To ‘Medical Advice’ Fred Durst Received

Limp Bizkit are bowing out of their planned summer tour of the U.K. and Europe, as singer Fred Durst has delivered that the decision came about after medical advice from doctors. The singer initially posted a statement on the manner, then directed fans to a personal video message in which he assessed the situation.

“For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 Uk and European tour. We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit,” read the initial statement.

As for the video, it can be viewed at Limp Bizkit's website. In it, a somber Durst delivers the message, "In preparation for the 2022 summer tour of the U.K. and Europe, I have decided to do some tests to make sure I'm in good physical condition and that everything's okay. And to my surprise my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and he would like me to stay close by to do some more tests. That being said, this was very unexpected news and I'm so sorry and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible and I can only thank you so much for your support."

Durst did not state what personal health concern needs addressing, but did add, "I'm only wishing for the best and I know everything's going to be okay." He later assured that he does have something in the works to make up for the lost dates with the band's fans overseas.

We at Loudwire send our best to Fred during this period of concern for the musician.