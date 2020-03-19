Now you can hear Limp Bizkit as if they were down on the farm in a John Deere tractor instead of cruising the highway in an "Air Raid Vehicle." That's right, the nu-metal act's "Rollin'" has been remade into a country and western hootenanny by some very talented performers led by vocalist Robyn Adele Anderson.

The Fred Durst-led band's Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water hit gets reimagined in the down-home style, with a nod to the Rawhide theme as well. Not to mention, Anderson is joined by additional singers Sarah Krauss and Julianne Daly on the nu-metal dust-up. Just take a listen down toward the bottom of this post. Before the tune is up, it might have you raring to raise and rope some broncos.

It's not the first time Anderson has taken a radio rock staple and turned it on its head. Three years ago, the singer and successful YouTuber gave System of a Down's "Chop Suey!" a soulful makeover. The jazzy rendition found Anderson backed by a full ensemble, including drums, double bass, piano and horns.

This time around, the performer's country-fried Limp Bizkit cover finds her bolstered by yet another competent back-up band containing guitarist Sonny Ratcliff, drummer Tom Jorgensen, violinist Earl Maneein and bassist Georgia Weber. Weber also contributed to Anderson's version of "Chop Suey!"

Limp Bizkit's "Rollin'" was initially released in October 2000, the single from that year's Chocolate Starfish emerging at the same time as the album's "My Generation." Back then, an accompanying hip-hop version with the subtitle "Urban Assault Vehicle" featured rappers DMX, Method Man and Redman.

Robyn Adele Anderson, Limp Bizkit "Rollin'" Country + Western Cover

Limp Bizkit, "Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle)" - Official Video