Limp Bizkit's sixth album has been in production for almost a decade. But, according to an interview with the nu-metal act's guitarist, Wes Borland, that wait probably won't come to an end in the foreseeable future.

That's what the rocker suggested when he spoke to the Let There Be Talk podcast back in 2017. Newly uploaded to YouTube, the chat with host Dean Delray is now making the rounds again in 2020.

It just goes to show that Borland wasn't joking when he warned Limp Bizkit fans not to hold their breath for the long-awaited Stampede of the Disco Elephants. That's the album title that's been floating around since 2012.

"There's a record that has been in the works for a long time and not at a place where I don't think it's going to get finished anytime soon," the Limp Bizkit guitarist told Delray, as recently pointed out by Metal Hammer.

Borland continued, "Maybe it will, but I'm not sure. … It's been a bunch of songs that have been floating around for four years now, and little by little, stuff gets added to it. But I think that we're all into such different stuff that making a Limp Bizkit record is kind of difficult. … We don't live in the same city anymore, so I'm not sure what's going to be, or when it's going to come out, or what's going on with it. But it's weird to be in a situation where nobody wants to hear new material anyway, they're coming to the shows for nostalgia and want to hear the old songs."

It appears that the old interview was dug up and transcribed by Ultimate Guitar. During the conversation, the musician also recounted his circumstances around the time he left Limp Bizkit in 2001.

"I lost well over a million dollars in the stock market," Borland explained. "Just gone — poof! And what's crazy is I was just like, 'Whatever.' But I had nothing! That was all my money! And I was like, 'Don't worry, we'll make more money.' And then I was like, 'Actually, I don't want to.' And I quit."

Now that Borland is firmly back in the band, however, will the new Limp Bizkit album finally see the light of day?

It appears unlikely. The guitarist followed a similar train of thought during another podcast interview from that same year when he expressed his view that "nobody really wants" a new Limp Bizkit album.

"When I say nobody particularly wants a new Limp Bizkit record," Borland elucidated to the Talk Toomey podcast in December 2017, "it's because we sort of morphed into this nostalgic thing to where people want to hear the eleven singles that we put out and that's it."

Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland on Let There Be Talk - Aug. 28, 2017