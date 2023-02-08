Limp Bizkit are deepfake world leaders in the Fred Durst-led band's new music video for "Out of Style," the opener on their 2021 comeback album, STILL SUCKS.

A deepfake is a synthetic portrayal of a person where an existing image or video of them is replaced with someone else's likeness, as popular videos of Tom Cruise and Elon Musk deepfakes have shown. The creations that involve artificial intelligence and machine learning have been said by many to set a dangerous precedent for online privacy.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

The Limp Bizkit "Out of Style" clip includes deepfakes of world leaders such as Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un, and, per a press release, "even invites an appearance from 'Mr. Maverick' himself in A.I. form."

The video, which shows the deepfake band playing in a garage, was directed by Durst with Marc Klasfeld. When it emerged Wednesday (Feb. 8), the Limp Bizkit vocalist and Klasfeld pointed to a Jimi Hendrix lyric to sum up the clip — "When the power of love overcomes the love of power/ The world will know peace."

Limp Bizkit also said they've hidden Easter eggs throughout that point to a deeper meaning.

Further, STILL SUCKS is now available on CD for the first time — order it here in both standard ("silver") and limited numbered ("gold") editions.

See Limp Bizkit's upcoming tour dates under the video.

Limp Bizkit, "Out of Style" (Music Video)

Limp Bizkit Spring 2023 European Tour Dates

March 30 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

March 31 – Stuttgart, DE @ Schleyerhalle

April 2 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

April 3 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

April 5 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

April 9 – Tilburg, NL @ @ 013

April 12 – Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Academy

April 13 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy

April 16 – London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

April 17 – London, U.K. @ 02 Academy Brixton