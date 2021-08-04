Following Limp Bizkit's set at Lollapalooza this past weekend, a lot of people had a lot of questions — what's up with Fred Durst's new look? Was he wearing a wig? What design was on the shirt he passed out at the end of their performance? Fortunately, we've found the answer to that last one.

If you watch videos of the end of Limp Bizkit's set at the festival, Durst goes into a cardboard box and pulls out an armful of white T-shirts. It's almost impossible to make out the design from the footage, mainly because he had them all face-down over his arm and then threw them like balls into the crowd. The video is embedded toward the bottom of the page, and he grabs the shirts from the box at the 57:57 mark.

After a little digging, we found out what was on them.

Limp Bizkit played a Christmas show at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles in December of 2019, and one of the pieces of merchandise they were selling were white T-shirts with Durst illustrated as Santa Claus. These are the shirts that the frontman tossed into the crowd at Lollapalooza, according to a fan on the Limp Bizkit Reddit thread.

Upon further investigation, we found a photo taken of Durst in the pit while he was holding the shirts. Though again, it's hard to see the actual design on the shirt, you can see text that reads, "12.03.19" and "The Roxy," along with its accompanying address.

It doesn't stop there. We actually found a listing for the exact shirt on eBay. It's going for roughly $200, but you can purchase it if you so choose at this location.

See all of the photos below.

Limp Bizkit Live at Lollapalooza 2021