When have you ever known Till Lindemann to do anything small? So why not see his self-titled band's upcoming concert film Live in Moscow on the biggest screen possible and feel like you're part of the experience? You'll be able to do just that on May 20 when Trafalgar Releasing and Filmwelt team up with the band to bring Lindemann's Live in Moscow to theaters around the world.

The theatrical event will play on selected screens worldwide on May 20 with Germany and Austria also having screenings taking place throughout the summer. Tickets for the Lindemann concert film screenings will go on sale this Thursday (May 13) via the Lindemann.film website and you can sign up there now for updates.

The concert features the Rammstein vocalist and his now former Lindemann bandmate, producer and instrumentalist Peter Tagtgren playing Moscow's VTB Arena and providing audiences not only with a powerful musical performance but a live visual experience that won't soon be forgotten. Filmmaker Serghey Grey captured the show for the epic concert film which will now thankfully be show on the giant screen and killer sound systems of movie theaters making it feel like you're right there.

Last November, Lindemann and Tagtgren agreed to go their separate ways though Lindemann will retain the band name for future solo projects. So this show serves as a memorial to the large in scope live shows the pair put on.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said in a statement, "As cinemas begin re-opening across the globe, we are proud to be bringing this audacious concert to audiences on the big screen, and are excited to partner on a solo project from the band following our successful release of Rammstein: Paris in 2017."

Christoph Ott from Filmwelt also noted, “After the success of Rammstein: Paris we are happy to show Lindemann - Live in Moscow this summer in German and Austrian cinemas. This film is the opportunity to enjoy a long-missed concert and cinema experience again.”

In addition to Germany and Austria where the film will enjoy a wider release, Lindemann's Live in Moscow will screen in cinemas in the U.S., the U.K., Russia, Belarus and the Ukraine.

Fans can also pick up the Live in Moscow DVD release as of May 21. Get your orders in here and check out a trailer below.

Lindemann, Live in Moscow Trailer

Trafalgar Releasing / Filmwelt