This year, Linkin Park celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Hybrid Theory. On Tuesday (March 25), a handful of the group's members — Joe Hahn, Mike Shinoda and Dave "Phoenix" Farrell — got the commemoration underway by watching a previously unseen 2001 concert by the band.

Entertainingly, the musicians live-streamed their reactions while viewing the vintage footage. The results are available to watch alongside the rare live video of Linkin Park in action with late vocalist Chester Bennington.

Check it out toward the bottom of this post.

The group also took the opportunity to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the live music industry. Offering a shoutout to the Roadie Rescue Campaign, Linkin Park provided a statement asking fans to consider supporting the fundraiser that seeks to help stage crews affected by the development.

"Thank you to everyone for tuning in," the band shared. "As many of you know, the touring industry has been greatly affected by COVID-19. The professionals in this business have played a large part in our ability to perform for you guys. Many of these professionals are freelancers, who are facing an indefinite future without income."

Earlier this month, Linkin Park requested listeners' assistance in observing Hybrid Theory's two decades. The group was "looking for photos, videos, ticket stubs, merch, flyers, souvenirs and anything else you collected from the early days of the band in the late '90s through the Hybrid Theory era of 2000-2002."

Perhaps that means more dusty gems will make their way to the public in the coming months. Already, an album by Bennington's pre-Linkin Park band, Grey Daze, was due next month, but just got pushed to June 26 to give it a proper release. However, they do still intend to live stream a listening party on April 10. Details will be revealed soon. It features early vocals from the singer who passed away in 2017. Learn more about that effort here.

Linkin Park Reacts To A Linkin Park Show From 2001 - March 24, 2020