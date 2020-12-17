Liquid Tension Experiment, the prog instrumental supergroup featuring members of Dream Theater and King Crimson, have just announced their first album since 1999. The band just released a teaser for Liquid Tension Experiment 3, which will drop in Spring 2021.

Comprised of Dream Theater musicians John Petrucci and Jordan Rudess, prolific drummer Mike Portnoy and King Crimson / Peter Gabriel bassist Tony Levin, the original LTE lineup has used the COVID-19 pandemic to its advantage, creating an entirely new collection of music.

"What happens, when you put four of the most talented musicians on the planet in one room? LTE,” raves InsideOutMusic label manager Thomas Waber. “We all have been waiting for this album to happen for a very long time and it makes us very proud to be releasing this album. This one is for the fans!"

“We’ve all known Thomas Waber for a very long time and Jordan and I recently discovered how great it was to finally get to work together when Dream Theater joined the Inside Out family a few years ago,” says Petrucci. “There really is no better home for LTE and we all look forward to doing great things together!”

“Myself, and John, have known Thomas Waber since we met on the very first Dream Theater European tour in 1993... since then I have worked with him and Inside Out for the past 20 years with Transatlantic, The Neal Morse Band and Sons Of Apollo,” Portnoy adds. “When LTE finally reunited this summer, we knew there was no other label that we could call home.”

The teaser for Liquid Tension Experiment 3 is almost a minute of fierce, lock-step prog from four of the most precise musicians in the world, so take a listen in the player below.

LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT - LTE3 (OFFICIAL TEASER)

The third album from Liquid Tension Experiment will soon receive an official release date. Stay tune for more information in early 2021.