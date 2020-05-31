Jordan Rudess Comments on Liquid Tension Experiment Status in Fan Cameo

We might be ready for another iteration of Liquid Tension Experiment, the instrumental prog outfit that has included Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess and John Petrucci, ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and King Crimson's Tony Levin. Rudess revealed during a fan-requested Cameo video message that it "looks very good" for a reunion of the supergroup.

Sitting at his piano and playing as he answered the question for Vince Palamara, Rudess stated, "Well, the answer is we are looking at our schedules, we are organizing a time. With the pandemic, it's been a little difficult to coordinate personal kind of gatherings, but it looks very good, my friend."

This follows on the heels of 2019 interviews with Jordan Rudess and John Petrucci in which they both acknowledged the possibilities of reuniting with Portnoy again for LTE. Rudess told Ghost Cult Magazine at the time, "Everybody is into it. We all kind of agree that it would be cool. It's more a question of timing. It's a combination of finding the right time to do it. Everybody has got so much on their plate with a list of things that they want to do, have to do. This is something that we want to do, and we will do at some point, but scheduling-wise, that's the complication."

In March of 2019, Petrucci stated via The Everyman Podcast, "I know that's something that people are curious about and would definitely enjoy. I'm open to it. It's not something that we really have been talking about too much because we're so busy and we have a tour coming up, but we're all friends, we're all in touch and open for that, so I'm sure that's something that everybody would love to do at some point."

The group issued two studio albums in 1998 and 1999, while the band paired down to a trio for two other records. The first, titled Spontaneous Combustion in 2007, had Levin, Portnoy and Rudess. The second, titled When the Keyboard Breaks: Live in Chicago that was released in 2009, had Petrucci, Portnoy and Levin. There was no word on whether this latest iteration would be as a trio or a four-piece.

Jordan Rudess Comments on Liquid Tension Experiment in Vince Palamara Cameo