Weber Grills is apologizing for blasting a meatloaf recipe out to their followers the day after singer Meat Loaf died. Marketwatch reports that the maker of charcoal and gas grills sent a recipe-of-the-week email "featuring instructions on how to prepare 'BBQ Meat Loaf.'" last Friday (Jan 21,) the day after the rock superstar died.

Social media posts, like the one below, show the apology email that Weber customers received, lamenting their poor choice in timing for the recommendation of a tasty grill-inspired meal.

It reads, in part, "In today's email we highlighted a grilled meatloaf recipe. At the time we shared the recipe with you we were not aware of the unfortunate passing American singer and actor Mr. Marvin Lee Aday, also known as Meat Loaf. We want to express our deepest apologies for this oversight and for any offense this email may have caused." The company also offered condolences to Meat Loaf's family and fans.

People on Twitter seemed to have a good sense of humor about the gaffe.

Todd Fooks @RichardRBMarcus twitter loading...

Todd Fooks @seraphx27 twitter loading...

Musician reactions to Meat Loaf's death have been touching, including an audition story from Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess, as well as a remembrance from Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian, who is his son-in-law.

Did Meat Loaf actually like meatloaf? The website MLive.com shared that it once asked the singer that very question. Meat Loaf's response: “There’s a grocery chain called Whole Foods and sometimes they have a meatloaf that’s OK. I don’t sit around and beg for meatloaf, no. I don’t. Never did.”